Former Leeds United manager target admits sack worry after winless start as daunting few weeks loom
Iraola joined Bournemouth over the summer, replacing previous incumbent at the Vitality Stadium Gary O’Neil. However, the Spaniard has toiled as a Premier League coach, failing to win any of Bournemouth’s opening nine fixtures. The south coast club have drawn three and lost six, conceding 20 times in the process.
Despite taking the lead in last weekend’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers – now managed by O’Neil – Bournemouth squandered their slender advantage, conceding two second half goals to make it four straight league defeats in-a-row. Former Leeds midfielder Lewis Cook was also sent off in the game for a charged incident involving Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan, while goalkeeper Neto gifted Sasa Kalajdzic a late winner.
Leeds loanee Luis Sinisterra was not named in the squad to face Wolves and is yet to start a league game since his deadline day switch, which saw Jaidon Anthony move the other way. Ex-Whites man Tyler Adams is also out until the New Year following a recurrence of a hamstring issue which has meant he has played just once since initially sustaining the injury back in March. He joined Bournemouth over the summer in a reported £23 million transfer; his exit leaving a sour taste in the mouths of United’s directors after it was claimed the American international’s representatives considered legal action relating to a release clause in Adams’ Elland Road contract.
Iraola was targeted by Leeds as a replacement for Jesse Marsch earlier this year, but the former Rayo Vallecano coach opted to remain at Vallecas until the end of the 2022/23 season. Upon the expiry of his contract, Iraola was approached by Bournemouth who subsequently appointed the 41-year-old.
MailOnline have speculated that Iraola could be the first managerial casualty of the new Premier League season, with only Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United below Bournemouth in the table, although the same report indicates ‘sources close to Bournemouth say he is not close to the sack.’
“We have to be worried,” Iraola said after defeat by O’Neil’s Wolves. “Now it’s a matter of finding ways to win. I haven’t talked with the board but it’s not a matter of my situation.
“It is a matter of how we can solve this in the best way.
"Nobody should be concerned about me, they should be concerned about Bournemouth winning games.
“I am sure the supporters shouldn't care about me, they care about their team winning games it has to be like this,” he added.
Bournemouth face newly-promoted Burnley this coming weekend, before an especially difficult triple-header against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, followed by Manchester City and Newcastle United.