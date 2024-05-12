Former Leeds United manager lends support to Whites play-offs bid and outlines long-term hope

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Leeds United manager has offered his Whites support for the play-offs and his long-term hope for his former side.

Experienced boss Sam Allardyce was brought in by Leeds with just four games left of season’s Premier League relegation battle which ultimately proved unsuccessful as the Whites went down in 19th place. One year later, United’s quest for an immediate return rests on the play-offs in which Allardyce says he will be supporting the Whites with the hope that longer term Premier League stability can then be achieved.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Allardyce was asked who he thought was going up from the play-offs and declared: "Obviously I'd want Leeds. I was there last season, only a short time but what a great club. Hopefully they get back there and they can get some stability in terms of trying to stay there this time.

"It's been a good season for them and if they don't quite make it, I don't know, it's like everything else. What happens financially? If they have to cut financially again then it gets more difficult to get back up again. Even though we are talking about the play-offs, I have to give Ipswich a mention.