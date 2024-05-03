Former Leeds United manager calls time on managerial career amid future plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United manager Neil Warnock insists he has finally called time on his management career. Warnock has been out of work since leaving Aberdeen in March has been linked with a number of jobs in recent months, with his name being mentioned regarding the vacant managerial position at Plymouth Argyle most recently.

But the 75-year-old insists he won't be taking another job in the game and instead will look to enjoy the fruits of his labour and spending time with his family. The decision brings an end to a coaching career that has spanned 44 years and started in 1980 with Gainsborough Trinity.

During that time, Warnock has had 20 stints as a manager at 17 different clubs, with his spells at Burton Albion, Notts County, Huddersfield Town, Plymouth, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, QPR and Cardiff City being perhaps his most successful and notable during his time in the game. Of course, Warnock has announced his retirement from the game on several occasions in the past before completing a U-turn to take up a new role. This time, though, he insists he means it.

"That's me finally done now," Warnock said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast with Sam Allardyce. "The thing is, my son, William, plays golf and I've really enjoyed watching him.

"He's playing off scratch now and he teaches it down at St Mellion there in Cornwall. A few weeks ago, I was a caddy for him in one of the competitions, I couldn't do it for 18 holes, my back wouldn't manage that. I've really enjoyed watching him play and Amy, my daughter, she's a hospital radiotherapist. My two grown-ups are in Leeds and James is in Boston Spa, it's lovely to get a bit of time now.

"When you're a manager you neglect them, you do neglect your family. You're that into football, you sit down to watch Coronation Street but you're not watching Coronation Street, you're thinking about what's happening tomorrow, what's happening Saturday, or 'I'm going to have to tell him tomorrow that I'm dropping him'. All the little things that unless you're in it you can't really explain."