Former Leeds United player Gordon Strachan believes his former side are ‘lightweight’ in comparison to most Premier League teams.

Leeds drew 1-1 with Leicester City on Tuesday night to move two points above the bottom three with Everton, Nottingham Forest and Southampton still to play this weekend.

The Whites lost 2-1 at Aston Villa in January, in a game Strachan watched and he felt the hosts ‘outmuscled’ Leeds and after three defeats and a draw in their last four games, the former Celtic and Coventry City manager has challenged United to ‘relish’ the challenge of the relegation battle.

"I saw Leeds a couple of months ago at Aston Villa and they played some wonderful football,” he said in an interview with Casinosite.

"But their only problem I thought was that they’re a bit lightweight compared to most teams. Villa kind of muscled them out of the points but Leeds’ performance as a team was quite good.

"I didn’t see them against Fulham but that sounded like a disappointment. Relegation battles are about not being scared of the situation.

“I’ve been there myself as Coventry City manager. It’s about taking on the challenge and not being worried about the consequences and relishing the chance of staying up.”

Leeds signed Georginio Rutter for a club record fee in January but the Frenchman has been given little time on the pitch and Strachan feels former manager Jesse Marsch would have been given the final call on the transfer.

He added: “I think Jesse Marsch would’ve had the final say on that one. He’d have probably known him from his time in Germany.

"They have a couple of front men who don’t score too many goals but do still give something to the team. Jesse probably thought if we get him in and he can hold the ball and bring my wide men into play and get something from our midfield players.

