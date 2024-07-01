Former Leeds United man seals Premier League move after rejecting contract offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charlie Taylor left Burnley this summer after rejecting a new deal

Former Leeds United man Charlie Taylor has joined Southampton on a free transfer. Taylor has penned a two-year deal with the Premier League club after rejecting the opportunity to stay with Burnley and compete in the Championship.

The left-back had been with Burnley since leaving Leeds United in 2017, making 220 appearances for the club. However, he has opted to take up a new challenge with Southampton and he'll be striving to help the newly promoted club retain their top flight status this season.

Interestingly, Leeds have been linked with a move for Taylor at various points over the last 12 months in their search for a full-back but the Whites will now be forced to look elsewhere. After penning the deal to join Southampton, the Yorkshireman opened up to reveal how he felt the move was one he couldn't turn down.

“I’m really excited,” Taylor told the club website. “It just feels like the right fit. Everyone I spoke to about the club have only got great words to say. So excited and can’t wait to get started.

“We spoke briefly on the phone to begin with and straight away [Russell Martin] really impressed me. The way he talks about football is the way I like to see it too. Him being the manager was a massive pulling point.

“I feel as though it was too good an opportunity to turn down. Ever since I’ve come down here I’ve just had a good feel, surrounded by good people. It’s a huge club, back in the Premier League now. It’ll be a good experience for me.”

Saints boss Martin added: “Charlie brings a wealth of Premier League experience to the side which will be vital for us. He’s a great character who will fit into what we’re building here. Technically he’s a gifted passer of the ball and has versatility.

“I’m delighted we’ve brought him in. It’s going to take everyone again next season, so it’s important we have competition for places across the board.”

Taylor becomes Southampton's third signing of the summer with Taylor Harwood-Bellis making his loan deal permanent, while Adam Lallana has returned to St Mary's, where his senior career began.