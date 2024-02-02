Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have the chance to step into the Championship's automatic promotion spots this evening when they take on Bristol City. The Whites know that a win over Liam Manning's Bristol would be enough to see them leapfrog Southampton and Ipswich Town, at least temporarily, to claim second place.

Daniel Farke's side are the bookmakers' favourites at Ashton Gate, too, as they look to build on the strong form they've produced since the turn of the year. Leeds have won five of the last six in all competitions, with last weekend's draw with Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup being the only game they haven't won in 2024.

As such, they'll be flying high in confidence as they take on a Bristol side who haven't experienced a win in the Championship since Boxing Day. The Robins have found success in the FA Cup, but five games without a result in the league has seen them slip from eighth to 13th in the table.

It comes as no surprise, then, that former White David Prutton is predicting Leeds to get the job done tonight and pile the pressure on Southampton and Ipswich, who are both in action on Saturday.

"It is hard to know what to really make of Liam Manning's Bristol City so far," Prutton, who is tipping Leeds to win 2-1, said in his weekly Sky Sports predictions column. "The FA Cup results aside, the league form has been mixed. But it looks like he is being given scope to build, and next season could be when they really push on.