Harry Kewell has struggled to make a name for himself in senior football management after unsuccessful stints with Crawley Town, Barnet, Notts County and Oldham Athletic.

The ex-Leeds winger and Australian international has now joined up with fellow countryman Ange Postecoglou in Glasgow, having been added to Celtic's backroom staff.

Kewell will work alongside Postecoglou's assistant John Kennedy plus coaches Stephen McManus, Stevie Woods and Gavin Strachan, son of former Whites icon Gordon.

The 43-year-old Australian has been out of work since an ill-fated stint with National League outfit Barnet, where he was sacked after just four months in charge, having presided over five defeats and no wins in seven matches.

The 1997 FA Youth Cup winner's spell with Notts County was equally difficult, registering just a 21.4 per cent win ratio during his time in the Midlands.

Kewell scored 61 goals for Leeds, but provoked fury amongst supporters in 2008 upon signing for Turkish club Galatasaray.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou (L) has added Harry Kewell to his backroom staff alongside Gavin Strachan (R), son of ex-Whites player Gordon

Leeds fans felt betrayed that Kewell would join the club which United had been forced to play in the wake of Christopher Speight and Kevin Loftus' deaths in Istanbul in 2000.

Kewell finished his playing days with Melbourne Heart in his native Australia before returning to the United Kingdom to embark on a coaching career.