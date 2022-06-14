Former Leeds United man hails 'amazing' addition to Whites season but fires survival warning

Prutton spent lengthy spells at both Leeds and first club Nottingham Forest and next season will see the two sides lock horns in the top division for the first time in 23 years.

Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, Ian Harte and Alan Smith all netted the last time the two clubs met in English football's top flight when David O'Leary's side recorded a 3-1 win at Elland Road in April 1999.

Both clubs have dropped as low as the third tier since but Leeds v Forest is back on the Premier League agenda following the Nottingham side's Championship play-off final victory and Prutton can't wait to see rivalries renewed.

RIVALRY RENEWED: Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink looks to evade Richard Gough the last time Leeds United and Nottingham Forest met in the country's top division way back in April 1999. Photo by Tony O''Brien /Allsport via Getty Images.

"It will be amazing," Prutton told the YEP.

"Having had the ridiculous honour of being able to play for both clubs but nowhere near the Premier League, I just think it's brilliant.

"Without wanting to sound too traditionalist and sentimental, they were big teams when I was growing up, both of them were.

"Having had the privilege of seeing inside both of them, I think that type of game and that type of fixture is one that really stands out as a classic.

"I'm looking forward to it purely from a fans' point of view to, purely to see what the atmosphere is and see the City Ground banging with Leeds fans and Elland Road banging with Forest fans.

"You would have to have the hardest of hearts not to be warmed by the potential of that particular fixture because it is a classic of English football."

At odds of 17-20, Forest and fellow promoted sides Bournemouth (8-11) and Fulham (5-4) have already been installed as the three favourites to go back down but Leeds are fourth in that particular market and only 5-2 for the drop.

The Whites only survived on the final day of the season last term and Prutton has laid down the gauntlet for Leeds to prove the odds compilers wrong.

"That just shows how perilously close they came last season," said Prutton about Leeds being fourth favourites for the drop.

"Odds are there obviously for betting reasons and they're not there to upsell or perturb supporters.

"But Leeds have just got to make sure that the players and the club performs fundamentally better than it did last season.

"Yes, they stayed up, yes they were safe but it was way too close for comfort.