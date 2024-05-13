Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neill Collins was sacked by Barnsley last month with just one regular season game remaining

Former Leeds United man Neill Collins has opened up on the disappointment of losing his job at Barnsley in the final week of the regular League One season. Barnsley were sitting fifth in League One and while the club wasn't assured of a play-off place at the time, they were in a comfortable position when they decided to part ways with Collins.

The decision came on the back of a run of bad form, with the club winning just one of their last seven games heading into the final weekend of fixtures. It spoke in the Tykes’ lack of faith in Collins to get the job done in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ultimately, with caretaker manager Martin Devaney at the helm, Barnsley were beaten by Bolton Wanderers over two legs in the semi-finals, ensuring they will spend another year in the third tier of English football. With the South Yorkshire side's season over, Collins has broken his silence on his dismissal while he has also outlined his next step as he looks to find a way back into the game.

"It was a great honour to be appointed head coach at Barnsley FC just under a year ago,” Collins said. “Bringing my family back to the UK after seven fantastic years in the USA and leaving a club that had became so close to my heart was a decision I did not take lightly. However, the opportunity to progress my coaching career at a club with such great history and tradition was one that I couldn’t turn down.

"I cannot express how disappointed I was to have been relieved of my duties with one game of the season remaining and the club sitting fifth in the table, however, I am immensely proud of the work the players and staff put in this season and I believe we earned the opportunity to try and complete our objective of promotion together. I would like to express my thanks to the players and staff for all their hard work and support during my time at the club.

Keep up to date with all the latest Leeds United headlines, with the free Yorkshire Evening News - Leeds United newsletter. "I poured my heart and soul into the job from the minute I arrived and learned a lot from my time at Barnsley. I look forward to spending some time with my family and getting ready for the next challenge, wherever that may be."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collins joined Barnsley as head coach last summer after impressing during his five-year stint in charge of United Soccer League side Tampa Bay Rowdies. He left the club having won 24 of his 52 games in charge.