Former Leeds attacker Billy Sharp required stitches to a head wound sustained in the aftermath of Nottingham Forest's Championship play-off semi-final win on Tuesday night.

Sharp - who currently captains Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United - appeared to have been headbutted by one of several pitch invaders at the City Ground following Forest's penalty shoot-out victory.

'MINDLESS': Billy Sharp has dubbed the man who attacked him after the Championship play-off semi-final as a 'mindless idiot' (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The late drama saw Forest make it through to the Championship play-off final as they look to end their 23-year exile from the Premier League.

However, the joyous scenes were soon marred when footage emerged of a Forest supporter making a beeline for Sharp on the touchline, flooring the 36-year-old with an apparent headbutt.

Heckingbottom and Nottingham Forest condemned the attack, while Sharp has now described the act as 'mindless' in a statement released on Wednesday morning.

"One mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelievable night of football," Sharp said.

"Congratulations to Nottingham Forest on their victory and good luck in the final. As an ex Forest player I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans.

"Incredibly proud to be captain of this group of Sheffield United players, they gave their all and can hold their heads up high. We will be back and go again. Thanks for all your messages and support after the incident."

Sharp required stitches following the attack, while an arrest was swiftly made by Nottinghamshire Police.

"How can you come to your place of work and mind own business and be assaulted in that fashion. It's bang out of order and everything that's wrong," Blades manager Heckingbottom said after the final whistle.

"You hear too many times that people condemn it, but nothing is done and we are the ones who suffer. It is upsetting for many reasons but it will be dealt with."