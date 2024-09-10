It’s been just over a decade since the midfielder’s last appearance for Leeds United.

Former Leeds United midfielder David Norris has come out of retirement to join eighth-tier outfit Workington, aged 43.

Norris had announced the decision to hang up his boots earlier this year, having spent the previous six seasons at Lancaster City. The former Whites man had spent several years in non-league, turning out for the likes of Leatherhead, Salford City, Shaw Lane and Boston United beforehand.

The midfielder insisted at the time he still felt good but wanted to prioritise spending time with his family. After a summer break, however, Norris has been tempted back into the game and put pen to paper on a short-term deal with Workington, who compete in the Northern Premier League Premier Division - English football’s eighth tier.

“I’ve spoken at length with the gaffer [Mark Fell], having worked with him for many years previously, and he told me how good the set up is at the club,” Norris said. I’ve come in initially for the short-term and I’m excited to join up with the lads. Despite retiring at the end of last season, I’ve definitely still got the motivation and hunger to play, win games and score goals, so we will see if the body allows it.”

Workington boss Fell added: “We’re crying out for a little bit of guile and experience in certain areas and situations at the moment. Someone with David’s pedigree is an asset to any dressing room. His age is irrelevant. Last season he was in the top two in terms of his data of physical outputs in every game, and often the hardest working.

“Less than six months ago, he was scoring a hat-trick against FC United [of Manchester]. He has absolutely nothing to prove but wants to be back in the football environment and enjoying the buzz of the game again. He’s got so much to add to us in so many different ways and I’m delighted he’s back out of semi-retirement for us.”

The surprise move could see Norris extend his career into a 28th year, having kicked things off with local outfit Stamford in 1997. The midfielder joined non-league Boston in 1999 and just a few months later, became their club-record sale by joining First Division Bolton Wanderers.

Spells at Hull City, Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth followed before a summer 2012 move to Leeds, snubbing a move to Sheffield Wednesday in preference of playing under Neil Warnock and alongside former teammates Luke Varney, Jason Pearce and Jamie Ashdown. Norris was 31 at the time and already had more than 400 appearances to his name, becoming a mainstay in his debut campaign at Elland Road.

But Warnock’s exit and the arrival of Brian McDermott, coupled with numerous knee injuries, saw Norris fall out of favour and played just one game in each of the 2013/14 and 2014/15 seasons, the latter of which came under a third manager in Dave Hockaday. Norris was released by Leeds in February 2015 and joined Peterborough United in League One before working his way down the EFL with Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool. A return to non-league came via Leatherhead, Salford, Shaw Lane, Boston and then Lancaster City.