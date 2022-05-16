Former Leeds United heroes return to Elland Road for reprise of destiny-shifting drama

Elland Road was a cauldron of nerves ahead of the game, the outcome of which is destined to significantly shape the future of Leeds United.

The margins which separate Everton, Burnley and the Whites at the foot of the Premier League table are so fine that Jesse Marsch's side had to avoid defeat against Brighton in order to give themselves hope of staying up come the final day of the season.

Among the apprehensive fans in the stands were two former players who know exactly what it's like to throw everything at the fight to change the destiny of the club.

In 2009, Becchio netted an equaliser in the second leg of the League One play-off semi-final against Millwall to give the Whites a sniff of Wembley and second-tier football. The Lions hit back to steal the tie and end Leeds' dream just twenty minutes later, but Becchio made 19 goal contributions the following season to fire United to automatic promotion, including vitally assisting Jonny Howson to an equaliser in an unlikely 2-1 final day victory over Bristol Rovers.

The Argentine watched from the East Stand as Pascal Struijk bagged an injury-time equaliser to give Leeds a crucial leg up in the battle to remain a Premier League club. Still significantly invested in his former side's fortunes, Becchio tweeted in the wake of the Whites' disastrous defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday: 'in bad times, I love you even more'.

Hernández is also no stranger to bad times at Elland Road. The Spaniard was among the side who threw everything at earning a Premier League spot in 2019 only to squander a significant first-leg lead in the Championship play-off semi-final against Derby County. Like Becchio, Hernández and his peers were rewarded at the second time of asking, with his own late goal against Swansea a lasting legacy for the midfielder known affectionately as 'El Mago'.

Luciano Becchio chases the ball during the Whites' 2-1 League One victory over Bristol Rovers in May 2010. Pic: Michael Regan

This week he took time out from his new club, third-tier Spanish side Castellón, to travel to West Yorkshire and watch the Whites' crunch clash with his family.

Following the game's momentous conclusion, Hernández defended the South Stand goal as his child - donning his father's number 19 - took shoots from the penalty spot. Mar Garcia, Hernández's wife, shared footage of the special moment on social media with the caption: 'magic place'.

Pascal Struijk celebrates scoring Leeds United's late equaliser against Brighton and Hove Albion. Pic: George Wood.