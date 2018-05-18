Former Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green leaves Huddersfield Town

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green will leave Huddersfield Town following the expiry of his contract.

The former England international, 38, who did not make a first-team appearance for the Terriers, will not be offered a new deal at the club.

Rob Green.

Huddersfield said on their official website: "Former England international Rob Green will not be offered a new contract and will now leave the club."

Green joined Huddersfield on a free transfer from Leeds in the summer of 2017 following the club's promotion to the Premier League.

The former Norwich, West Ham and QPR keeper was signed as experienced cover for Jonas Lossl and Joel Coleman, but did not feature at first team level.