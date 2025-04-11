Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is expected to feature in a new Amazon Prime documentary about Birmingham City's promotion from League One.

The Blues made an immediate return to the Championship this season, clinching promotion away at Peterborough United earlier this week and are on course for silverware, too, as they appear in the Vertu Trophy Final this weekend against the same opposition.

Birmingham spent heavily last summer, by Football League standards, and have reaped the rewards of their bullish approach to dropping into the third tier, accruing 95 points from 40 matches to date.

Big-money signing Jay Stansfield is currently the division's joint-top goalscorer with 18, while the Blues are expected to lift the League One title given their 14-point lead over second place Wrexham.

An official club press release on Thursday revealed the club have been working on a documentary throughout this season, which appears similar to Leeds' own 'Take Us Home' Amazon feature which followed Marcelo Bielsa's team between 2018 and 2020.

"Embedded camera crews have followed the first-team players, coaching staff and key ownership figures from pre-season to promotion, including Birmingham City’s Chairman Tom Wagner, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Member of Knighthead Capital Management, LLC, and American football legend, Tom Brady, as the club fights to instil a winning culture and climb the English football pyramid."

Peacock-Farrell stats 2024/25

Peacock-Farrell began this season as Birmingham's first-choice goalkeeper but has been ousted over the course of the campaign by Ryan Allsop. The ex-Leeds stopper has made 16 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, conceding 19 goals and keeping three clean sheets. Allsop, by comparison, has played 38 times, keeping 20 clean sheets and conceding just 22 times.