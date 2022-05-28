Former Leeds United favourite salutes Whites development and big boost for Jesse Marsch

David Prutton admits he doesn't.

Yet based on what he’s seen from Brenden Aaronson, the ex-Whites midfielder believes there’s a good chance Leeds United have landed themselves a good deal.

At the third time of asking, Leeds have got their man, 21-year-old USA international midfielder Aaronson completing a move from RB Salzburg on Thursday and signing a five-year deal.

BIG IMPRESSION: Made on David Prutton by Brenden Aaronson, left, during the MLS Is Back tournament during the summer of 2020, above, the midfielder pictured in action for Philadelphia Union against New England Revolution. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images.

The Whites initially tried to sign the highly-regarded young talent from Salzburg in January but two official bids were rejected, the second of which amounted to around £20m.

Leeds, though, have acted fast to land the States star just four months later, announcing the deal just four days after sealing Premier League survival and two weeks before the transfer window even officially opens.

The summer window opens on Friday, June 10 and the deal for Aaronson will be ratified on July 1, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

Former Whites midfielder and now Sky Sports presenter Prutton has seen plenty of Aaronson’s work already, both for Salzburg and beforehand in the USA.

Prutton first noticed the young midfielder in the summer of 2020 when he excelled for Philadelphia Union in the MLS Is Back Tournament held in Florida.

The competition marked the return of top level football in the States following the pause for the coronavirus pandemic and Aaronson played a starring role.

Two months later, a Salzburg side managed by Whites boss Jesse Marsch came calling for his services.

The Austrian club forked out a report upfront fee of US$6million and the midfielder began his new adventure in Europe the following January after the MLS year had concluded.

One and a half years on, Aaronson’s stock and value have soared, so much so that Leeds had to shell out close to a record club fee to land his services.

Prutton, though, quickly became a fan of Aaronson on first viewing and is cautiously optimistic that the £25m spent on the new American signing will prove smart business.

“Twenty-five million quid? As a price tag who knows,” Prutton told the YEP, assessing whether Leeds may have got themselves a good deal.

“I’d like to be able to say more about football finance but I don’t know what goes into that.

"I don’t know whether there’s potential sell on clauses, I don’t know whether there’s a guarantee of a release clause, all this type of stuff.

“But I think that for the going rate of a player of his ilk with potential coming out of his ears, 25 million pounds is probably pretty decent to be fair and it’s a cracking positive step forward.

“You have got to strike while the iron is hot with these things and Leeds have obviously put in a lot of groundwork into getting him through the door.

“It’s a nice little flip to what we have seen off the back end of the season before the post mortem comes in.

“He’s a player that could add to Leeds going forward, he’s a really, really good age.

“The way that he wants to play, the way that Leeds wants to play under Jesse means that I think he’ll fit in very, very well and getting it done early I always think is a real benefit because then there’s no messing about you.

"You can look at what he can bring over the course of pre-season and we can also see how quickly he can get bedded in because undoubtedly it’s going to be another tough year but before we get too carried away it’s great to have him on board and moving forward.”

Aaronson was just 19 when Prutton saw him strut his stuff for Philadelphia Union as part of his coverage of the MLS.

Prutton recalled: “He was young then but the thing that stood out about him was how game he was.

"He wasn’t afraid to get involved in the physical side of what that particular division offers and there was a real exuberance which I think is an obvious thing that you garner from a young player but that’s obviously developed.

“He’s obviously gone to enrich himself away from America and fair play to him for doing that because I think what you’ll get is a player that’s maturing all the time, both personally and professionally and is a great ball carrier.

“I always found that he is quick across the ground and is able to play a decent pressing game, which is what I presume Jesse might be looking into coming into the course of next season and I think he is just an all round good signing but let’s not get too carried away.

“He is an unproven player in the Premier League and the Premier League has chewed up and spat out older more experienced players but I think, with him, there’s a real positive step forward in getting him in the door.”

In just over two years with Philadelphia Union, Aaronson made 57 appearances, scoring seven goals and creating six more.

His sharp upward trajectory then continued upon his switch to Salzburg, the midfielder savouring back-to-back league and cup doubles.

But there was much more to his achievements than just domestic progress.

Just one month after arriving, the midfielder stepped out in the Europa League in a two-legged affair against Villarreal but bigger and better things were to follow in the 2021-22 campaign as Salzburg qualified for the Champions League group stages.

Aaronson went on to make eight appearances in the competition, including in both legs of the last 16 knockout clash against Bayern Munich in which he set up the opening goal for his side in a 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena.

“Let’s not dial that down,” said Prutton of his achievements.

“I know our league is probably the best in the world, I think and you can say that objectively now. But playing in the Champions League, it’s not a mug’s game is it?”

Ten outings in the competition including the two-legged qualifier against Brondby presented Aaronson with 844 minutes of Champions League football and the American played every single minute of the group stage games against Sevilla, Lille and Wolfsburg home and away, plus the last 16 clash against Bayern.

His credentials are there for all to see, and Prutton says the summer recruit will also offer the added bonus of being able to fill multiple positions in midfield.

Marsch has largely played with two inverted wingers supporting front men at Leeds and Prutton reasoned: “I could definitely see him playing there.

“I’ve seen him play all across the middle.

“The physical capabilities that he’s got and the ability to get around a football pitch stands him in good stead for that.

"The rest of it then becomes decision making.

"If he is a player that is in those three or four positions in the wider part of the pitch then can he pick the right pass and can he link up with whoever’s playing up front?

“That’s where the work is going to come into it in pre-season and getting into the season.