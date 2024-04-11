Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United favourite Raphinha has sent a heartfelt message to Stuart Dallas following the news of his retirement from football. Raphinha was scoring on the biggest stage on Wednesday night as he bagged a brace for Barcelona against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Brazilian's goals helped the Catalan outfit to a 3-2 win on the road over PSG and puts them in a prime position to progress to the final four of the competition next week. However, after the game Raphinha took the time out to send his former teammate a message on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger spent two years playing alongside Dallas at Elland Road, of course, and he was on the field when Dallas suffered the femoral fracture he has been unable to come back from. As such, he joined a list of people including Robbie Keane, Declan Rice, Harry Maguire and Ally McCoist in sending well wishes to the Northern Irishman on social media.

“All the best in your life my bro. Thank you magic," he wrote on his Instagram page on Wednesday night following the announcement.

Dallas has spent the final nine years of his career at Leeds United, joining the club in 2015 and becoming something of a club legend for the role he played in the Whites' promotion to the Premier League in 2020. However, at the end of his second ever season in the top flight, the 32-year-old fractured his femur in a collision with Manchester City's Jack Grealish.

He has spent the last two years trying to return from the injury, but a number of issues and setbacks have made a return to the side impossible. As such, Dallas will officially hang up his boots at the end of the season, calling time on a career that has spanned 17 years.