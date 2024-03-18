Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Leeds United midfielder Robert Snodgrass expects his former side to get the job done over the final weeks of the season. The Whites hit the top of the Championship table on Sunday afternoon, leapfrogging both Ipswich Town and Leicester City with a comfortable 2-0 win over Millwall at Elland Road.

It means Daniel Farke's side are now in pole position to win promotion back to the Premier League this season at the first time of asking. They still have eight games to play, with Leicester having a game in hand of course, but having won 12 of their last 13 league games in a run that stretches back to New Year's Day, momentum is on their side.

It's that rhythm and consistency that gives Snodgrass, who hung up his boots a couple of months ago, the belief that whatever happens over the next couple of months, Leeds will have more than enough to take a chair at English football's top table.

"A very professional performance," he said while working as part of Sky Sports' coverage of the contest. "The finish from Dan James, he could have had another one, but I just don't think Millwall posed a threat as the game went on and Leeds capitalised on that.

"Meslier didn't have much to do and it just shows you the solidness of this Leeds United side, they've got a great base, a great platform and I thought [Ethan] Ampadu was absolutely terrific today. He was probably my man of the match. They got the job done and a good day all round.