Former Leeds United favourite among front-runners for new Championship job after fresh sacking

West Brom sacked Steve Bruce on Monday morning with the Baggies sat in the Championship’s drop zone after Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Luton Town.

The Baggies have gone eight league games without a victory and ex-Leeds assistant and under-23s boss Carlos Corberan is in the upper reaches of the betting market for who will be the club’s next boss.

Corberan resigned as Huddersfield Town boss in July and made the move to Greece the following month to become head coach of Olympiacos only to be sacked in September.

VACANCY: At West Brom, above, after the sacking of Steve Bruce. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images.

Corberan was installed as the general sixth-favourite to take over the hot seat at West Brom following Bruce’s sacking and a best-priced 14-1 but as short as 9s.

Roy Keane is the general favourite and as short as 2-1 but as big as 4s, followed by Chris Wilder (9-2), Sean Dyche (6s), Scott Parker (9s) and Rob Edwards (12s).