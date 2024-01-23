The ex-Leeds U21s boss has taken to life with aplomb in Australia, steering his Central Coast side to fourth in the A-League Men's standings after a difficult start to the 2023/24 season.

Most recently, the Mariners ran out 2-1 winners over rivals Melbourne City to stretch the club's unbeaten run to 11 games across all competitions.

A club statement announcing the accolade on Tuesday read: "The Isuzu UTE A-League Coach of the Month for December, Mark Jackson!

"16 goals in 5 games while going undefeated, contributing to our current 11 match unbeaten streak in all competitions! Congratulations, Jacko."

Jackson spent time as U21s lead development coach at Leeds after working his way up through managing the younger age groups at Thorp Arch, before being named part of Jesse Marsch's backroom staff during 2021/22. The 46-year-old then left Elland Road in December 2022 to take on a new role as head coach of League One side MK Dons, who were mired in relegation trouble at the time. Despite moving the team up one place in the table during his six-month spell, Jackson was unable to save the Dons from the drop and parted company with the club at the end of the season.

The ex-Leeds defender was not out of a job for too long, though, replacing Nick Montgomery at A-League champions Central Coast last year, where he has presided over the Mariners' current 11-match unbeaten run.