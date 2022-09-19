Former Leeds assistant Carlos Corberan took over at Greek giants Olympiacos earlier this summer, but has been sacked after less than seven weeks.

Following a 2-1 defeat to Aris Thessaloniki, managed by ex-Newcastle United and Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew, the Olympiacos board took the drastic decision to relieve Corberan of his duties.

Olympiacos are sixth in the Greek Super League, with eight points from five matches but currently trail league leaders and city rivals Panathinaikos by seven points.

Olympiacos' Spanish head coach Carlos Corberan attends the UEFA Europa League football match between Nantes (FCNA) and Olympiacos at La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, on September 8, 2022. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)

The Athens club released a brief statement detailing Corberan’s sacking on Sunday evening: “PAE Olympiacos announces the termination of its cooperation with Carlos Corberan.”

Owner and President of the Greek side Evangelos Marinakis is also in charge at Premier League club Nottingham Forest, who have endured a similarly difficult start to life in the top flight.

Corberan’s time at Olympiacos began positively, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League Group Stage after taking over on August 1, and going unbeaten in his first three league matches.

However, defeats to Nantes and SC Freiburg in their Europa League group, as well as a draw with FC Volos and the defeat to Aris sealed his fate, somewhat prematurely.

The ex-Huddersfield Town coach lasted 48 days at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

Corberan coached in Cyprus before joining Leeds United, initially as Under-23 manager in 2017, preceding the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa.

Upon the Argentine’s appointment, Corberan also took on the role of assistant to Bielsa between 2018 and 2020, whilst also presiding over the club’s Under-23 side.