We've almost reached the end of the season and Leeds United's fate is not in their own hands. The Whites know that a win over Southampton this afternoon would give them a chance of securing automatic promotion, but if Ipswich Town pick up so much as a point against Huddersfield Town, Leeds will have to make do with the play-offs.

The odds are against them, it's fair to say, but the task certainly isn't impossible as Daniel Farke's side look to bring the curtain down on their season in the best way possible. Ahead of Saturday's all-important outing at Elland Road, we round-up some of the news and transfer stories out there.

Maric to become a Mackem?

Former Leeds United assistant coach Rene Maric has been included on Sunderland's managerial shortlist. That's according to i, who suggest that Maric is one of several coaches the club are looking at, including Will Still, who has recently left French Ligue 1 side Reims.

Maric is currently working at Bayern Munich as the club's U19s manager and it seems he has impressed the decision makers at the Stadium of Light, with the report adding he was one of the candidates considered by the Black Cats earlier in the season before the appointment of Michael Beale.

The Austrian's time at Leeds was shorter than he would have liked, to say the least. Joining the club in July 2022 to work directly under Jesse Marsch, Maric was part of a coaching staff that struggled to bring the best of the United squad before ultimately leaving the club, alongside Marsch, in February 2023.

The former Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach and Red Bull Salzburg assistant joined Bayern in November to work on the development of coaches within the club before taking charge of the club's youth team. Sunderland have been without a permanent manager since parting ways with Beale in February after just 12 games in charge.

Coady's promotion verdict

Conor Coady has spoken of Leicester City's relief to finally get over the line in the Championship. The Foxes were promoted last Friday night when Leeds fell short at QPR and they wrapped the title up on Monday with a win over Preston North End at Deepdale.

Keep up to date with all the latest Leeds United headlines, with the free Yorkshire Evening News - Leeds United newsletter. The squad have been celebrating ever since with Coady admitting they had a few nights together as a group since the news of their promotion was confirmed.

“We’ve had quite a good few nights, not just a good night if I’m being honest," the Leicester man told the BBC Football Daily podcast. “It’s been since Friday really, seeing the Leeds score, QPR were fantastic on the night, then we wanted to win the league and managed to do that on Monday.