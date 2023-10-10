Ex-Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is set to appoint Diego Alonso as Sevilla’s new coach, after deciding to part ways with Jose Luis Mendilibar due to a concerning start to the season.

AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 02: Diego Alonso, Head Coach of Uruguay, celebrates the second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Orta’s first role since leaving Elland Road earlier this year saw him return to Seville, where he has taken on the position of sporting director at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The charismatic directors’ box figure had previously worked under renowned scouting chief ‘Monchi’ at the Andalusian club prior to his involvement with Leeds and now holds the post previously occupied by his self-professed mentor.

A less than satisfactory start to the 2023/24 campaign moved Orta to relieve Europa League-winning manager Mendilibar from his duties in the southern Spanish city, leading to speculation as to who would replace the veteran coach.

Javi Gracia and Andoni Iraola, both managers Orta has hired – or tried to hire – were named as early frontrunners to be Mendilibar’s successor, but the ex-Leeds chief has reportedly landed on former Inter Miami coach and Uruguayan international Diego Alonso.

The 48-year-old arrives in Spanish football having taken charge of various clubs in Paraguay, Uruguay, Mexico and the United States, before succeeding Oscar Tabarez as La Albiceleste boss in 2021.

Alonso guided Uruguay to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but tendered his resignation following the tournament, expressing a desire to return to club management.

He was subsequently replaced by none other than revered ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who has won three of his opening four internationals as the national team coach.

Orta has moved swiftly to secure his Mendilibar replacement, with Sevilla having won just twice in their opening eight league games this season.