Former Leeds United chief set to appoint man with Marcelo Bielsa connection to arrest new club's worrying form
Orta’s first role since leaving Elland Road earlier this year saw him return to Seville, where he has taken on the position of sporting director at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
The charismatic directors’ box figure had previously worked under renowned scouting chief ‘Monchi’ at the Andalusian club prior to his involvement with Leeds and now holds the post previously occupied by his self-professed mentor.
A less than satisfactory start to the 2023/24 campaign moved Orta to relieve Europa League-winning manager Mendilibar from his duties in the southern Spanish city, leading to speculation as to who would replace the veteran coach.
Javi Gracia and Andoni Iraola, both managers Orta has hired – or tried to hire – were named as early frontrunners to be Mendilibar’s successor, but the ex-Leeds chief has reportedly landed on former Inter Miami coach and Uruguayan international Diego Alonso.
The 48-year-old arrives in Spanish football having taken charge of various clubs in Paraguay, Uruguay, Mexico and the United States, before succeeding Oscar Tabarez as La Albiceleste boss in 2021.
Alonso guided Uruguay to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but tendered his resignation following the tournament, expressing a desire to return to club management.
He was subsequently replaced by none other than revered ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who has won three of his opening four internationals as the national team coach.
Orta has moved swiftly to secure his Mendilibar replacement, with Sevilla having won just twice in their opening eight league games this season.
An announcement, and unveiling alongside Orta, is expected imminently, per various Spanish sources.