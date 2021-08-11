BACK AGAIN - Sol Bamba returned to action late last season with Cardiff City following cancer treatment. He has now joined Middlesbrough. Pic: Getty

The centre-half has signed a one-year deal with the Championship side, in a player-coach role, and will be reunited with Neil Warnock for whom he played at previous club Cardiff City.

Bamba, 36, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and Cardiff City released a statement in January confirming he was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.⁣ In March he revealed he was cancer free and thanked the footballing world for their messages of support.

He joined Leeds in January 2015 from Palermo and went on to become club captain before being released in September 2016. He has remained a popular figure with Whites and received a deluge of supportive messages from the club and its fanbase when the news of his illness broke earlier this year.

"He's a great lad to have around," former Leeds boss Warnock told the Boro website.

"When we were away in Cornwall he was at Rockliffe and helped with the U23s and U18s, and everyone was really impressed with him. I have to be honest, I didn't expect him to look as sharp as he has done after everything he's been through, but he's done remarkably well.