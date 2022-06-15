Former Leeds United boss takes new managerial job in Europe as ex-Whites chief signs fresh deal

Rosler, 53, has been appointed as the new head coach of Danish Superliga outfit AGF on a three-year deal.

Aarhus-based AGF finished last season in eighth-placed and then narrowly secured their top-flight status in the relegation round.

Rosler spent four and a half months in charge of Leeds between May and October of 2015 and his Whites exit was followed by spells in charge of Fleetwood Town, Malmo and Fortuna Dusseldorf.

NEW JOB: For former Leeds United boss Uwe Rosler. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images.

Rosler was sacked by then Leeds owner Massimo Cellino after just 12 games in charge as Steve Evans was brought in as his replacement.

Evans - who is currently in charge of League Two side Stevenage Borough - was eventually replaced by Garry Monk who was most recently in charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

But the next in line at Leeds was Danish boss Christiansen who has been in charge of the Panama national team since July 2020 and Christiansen has now signed a new four-year deal.

Panama narrowly failed to qualify for the play-offs in their bid to seal a place at the Qatar World Cup.