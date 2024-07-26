Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ex-Leeds boss has departed his role at a top-flight European side after promotion.

Former Leeds United boss Dennis Wise has departed his role at a European side after promotion and a rapid rise.

Wise, who managed Leeds between October 2006 and January 2008, departed the Whites to join Newcastle United in an advisory role but left the Magpies the following year.

A decade later, Wise joined Italian side Como 1907 as technical consultant with the team having just won the 2017-18 Serie D title with a record points total.

Wise later became CEO of the club who have enjoyed a recent rapid rise and are now heading for Serie A having sealed promotion as last season’s Serie B runners-up.

Como, though, have since appointed former assistant boss Cesc Fabregas as the club’s new head coach and Wise has now announced that his time with the Italian outfit has come to an end.