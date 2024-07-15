Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Leeds United boss has delivered his verdict on England's Euros campaign.

Former Leeds United and England boss Sam Allardyce has delivered his verdict on England’s Euros campaign and final defeat to Spain.

Three years on from being beaten in the delayed Euro 2020 final by Italy on penalties, the Three Lions again suffered heartache in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain who sealed a 2-1 victory after Mikel Oyarzabal’s 86th-minute winner.

The wait continues for England’s first major trophy since 1966 but ex-Leeds boss Allardyce believes the Three Lions should be commended for getting to a final on foreign soil, saluting an ‘outstanding’ achievement from Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Allardyce said: “It’s a bonus getting to the final I think that actually getting to another final after Wembley where we got to for the first time since 66 and repeated that and on foreign soil as well. So you’ve got to look at that from a history point of view.

“As disappointed as we are this morning, we have to see that as an outstanding success. There’s no Germany there, no France, no Portugal there that were all fancied in this tournament and we have manged to reach the final against what was the best team in the competition in the end and it was proven by the performance that they gave.”