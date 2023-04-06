News you can trust since 1890
Former Leeds United attacker announces retirement from professional football at the age of 26

Ex-Leeds United loanee Izzy Brown has called time on his playing career after several years battling repeated injuries

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST- 2 min read

The former Chelsea youngster who managed just one league appearance whilst on loan at Elland Road during 2018/19 has been forced to retire from professional football, the player announced in a statement on Thursday, April 6.

Brown has been without a club since the end of last season when he was released by Preston North End where he suffered a ‘significant’ Achilles tendon injury, rendering him unable to represent the Lancashire club throughout 2021/22.

The 26-year-old debuted for Leeds in February 2019, coming off the bench against Queens Park Rangers, several months after joining the club on a season-long loan, and would go on to make one further appearance under Marcelo Bielsa before the expiry of his loan deal.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Izzy Brown of Sheffield Wednesday warms up on the sideline during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday at John Smith's Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Izzy Brown of Sheffield Wednesday warms up on the sideline during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday at John Smith's Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: Izzy Brown of Sheffield Wednesday warms up on the sideline during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday at John Smith's Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Brown struggled with a hamstring injury whilst at Leeds, whom he joined during his recovery from a cruciate ligament rupture.

Brown initially arrived at Elland Road having helped Huddersfield Town to gain promotion from the Championship two seasons prior, as well as making 13 Premier League appearances whilst on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion during 2017/18.

Since his Elland Road stint, Brown featured for Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday, before signing a one-year contract at Preston – his final professional club.

On his early retirement, Brown wrote: “Dear Football, I really don’t know where to start, although I always thought I’d have to write this one day, I just didn’t think this day would come so soon. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that after a long year of struggling from two Achilles tendon surgeries, I now have to retire from professional football.

"I will always remember the memories I have made. They will live with me forever.

"Lastly, I just want to say thank you to all the fans that have supported me and sang my name, there is no greater feeling than that. You mean the world to me, and always will.”

