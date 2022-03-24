Former Leeds United defender Alan Maybury has been named the new interim manager of Scottish League 2 side Edinburgh City.

The Irish full-back, who began his senior career at Elland Road and played for the club between 1995 and 2001, is taking charge of a team for the first time having worked as a coach and assistant manager since hanging up his boots in 2015.

Maybury made his debut or the Whites during the 1995/96 Premier League and began making fairly regular appearances during the 97/98 season before spending time out on loan at Reading and Crewe Alexandra.

Former Leeds United defender Alan Maybury recently worked as assistant manager of Oldham Athletic in Sky Bet League Two

The Dublin native failed to nail down a regular spot in the side after returning but did feature in a Champions League group stage match against Lazio in the 2000/01 season.

He left Elland Road at the end of that campaign and joined Scottish top flight side Hearts for a fee of £130,000 before returning to England with Leicester City in 2005.

Maybury began a coaching career in Scotland after retiring as a player before joining up with ex-teammate Harry Kewell in 2020, becoming the Australian’s assistant manager at Oldham Athletic.

Maybury takes over Edinburgh City with six games remaining in the Scottish League Two season and the club sitting fourth.

Alan Maybury, pictured playing for Leicester City against Leeds in 2005, began his senior playing career at Elland Road and has taken up his first role as a head coach with Scottish League 2 side Edinburgh City