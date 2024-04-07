Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United midfielder David Norris has called time on his playing days at the age of 43. Norris is currently playing at Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Lancaster City and this weekend was his last home game for the club.

Lancaster beat Gainsborough Trinity 2-1 at the Giant Axe to send the midfielder off on a high but his last official game won't come until April 27. The Dolly Blues have two more games to play before the end of the season and Norris is expected to play in both, meaning his last senior outing will come away at FC United of Manchester later this month.

Norris has been with the North West outfit since 2018 and his retirement brings an end to a professional career that has spanned over a quarter of a century.

“The last few games of the last last dance," Norris wrote on Twitter. "This will be my final season at Lancaster City and in competitive football.

"Fitness-wise, I feel good, but 27 years have taken its toll on the body and needing to prioritise family, kids and work. Will milk it more when it’s all over.”

Norris started his career at his local club Stamford before rising through the ranks in the game with spells coming at Boston United, Bolton Wanderers, Hull City, Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth before arriving at Leeds United in 2012.

Injuries probably got the best of his time at Elland Road and in two and a half years at the club, he made just 36 appearances for the club. Of those outings, 34 came in the 2012-13 season under Neil Warnock and Brian McDermott, with the midfielder bagging four goals for the club that season.