A club in League One are searching for a new manager, and a former Leeds United boss is one of the favourites.

A former Leeds United manager is among the favourites for a League One job after a sacking last week. Joey Barton was sacked by Bristol Rovers last week after a disappointing start to the season.

Rovers finished firmly in the bottom half last season, though it was their first campaign back in the third tier after Barton led them to promotion from League Two. Early this season, Rovers were again in the bottom half and looking like having a similar season, leading Barton's departure, though a win over the weekend already has them up to 13th.

Nevertheless, the League One club are now searching for a new boss, and they could turn to a former Leeds boss, according to the bookmakers, many of whom have Garry Monk as favourite. Monk has been without a job since leaving Sheffield Wednesday in 2020. He was manager at Elland Road for part of 2016 and 2017 before going on to spend time with Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

Monk hasn't managed a great deal of success during his recent jobs in management, and he is not the only one high in the odds. Former Millwall and Cardiff City boss Neil Harris is second favourite, level with Rovers favourite Ian Holloway. Holloway made more than 100 league appearances for Rovers as a player and also managed them for five years to start his career, winning promotion from the then Division Three, which was League Two as we know it now.