Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United coach René Marić has been appointed one of Vincent Kompany's assistants at German Bundesliga giants FC Bayern Munich.

Austrian coach Marić was appointed at Elland Road in 2022 as a member of Jesse Marsch's backroom staff, spending close to a year as the American's second-in-command.

Since leaving the Whites in February 2023, Marić spent some time away from an official coaching role, which included an educational visit to Burnley where then-Clarets boss Kompany was in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marić took a development position at Bayern shortly thereafter and was promoted to oversee the club's Under-19s prior to Kompany's appointment at the Allianz Arena.

Reuniting with the Belgian, Marić has now been appointed one of Kompany's assistants as the Bavarian club seek to wrestle back the Bundesliga title from a Bayer Leverkusen outfit who went unbeaten in the league throughout 2023/24.

A statement on the Bayern website read: "René Marić (31) joined the German record champions last autumn as team leader for coach development and game ideas. Before that, he worked as first assistant coach at the then British Premier League club Leeds United as well as at Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach and in the junior division in Salzburg.

"As Kompany's assistant coach, he will also continue to work in his previous position for the FC Bayern Campus and thus act as a link between the professional players and the junior division. His place as coach of the U19s, which he held in the second half of the season, will be taken over by the previous U17 coach Peter Gaydarov."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the announcement of his new role, Marić took to social media sharing a photograph of himself as a child, kitted out in FC Bayern training gear.