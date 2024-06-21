Former Jesse Marsch assistant at Leeds United handed promotion at German giants as coaches reunited
Austrian coach Marić was appointed at Elland Road in 2022 as a member of Jesse Marsch's backroom staff, spending close to a year as the American's second-in-command.
Since leaving the Whites in February 2023, Marić spent some time away from an official coaching role, which included an educational visit to Burnley where then-Clarets boss Kompany was in charge.
Marić took a development position at Bayern shortly thereafter and was promoted to oversee the club's Under-19s prior to Kompany's appointment at the Allianz Arena.
Reuniting with the Belgian, Marić has now been appointed one of Kompany's assistants as the Bavarian club seek to wrestle back the Bundesliga title from a Bayer Leverkusen outfit who went unbeaten in the league throughout 2023/24.
A statement on the Bayern website read: "René Marić (31) joined the German record champions last autumn as team leader for coach development and game ideas. Before that, he worked as first assistant coach at the then British Premier League club Leeds United as well as at Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach and in the junior division in Salzburg.
"As Kompany's assistant coach, he will also continue to work in his previous position for the FC Bayern Campus and thus act as a link between the professional players and the junior division. His place as coach of the U19s, which he held in the second half of the season, will be taken over by the previous U17 coach Peter Gaydarov."
Following the announcement of his new role, Marić took to social media sharing a photograph of himself as a child, kitted out in FC Bayern training gear.
He joins the backroom staff alongside Aaron Danks, formerly of Middlesbrough and Aston Villa and ex-RSC Anderlecht assistant Floribert N'Galula, in addition to Bram Geers and Rodyse Munienge who have followed Kompany from Burnley.
