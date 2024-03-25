Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 53-cap stopper was selected by England at various major tournaments, famously becoming the oldest player to make his FIFA World Cup debut at 39 years old in 2010.

In retirement, James has undertaken coaching, punditry and commentating engagements, the latter of which saw him call England's U21 European Championships qualifier against Azerbaijan last Friday.

During the latter stages of the match, Leeds youngster Gray was introduced from the bench for his debut at the level one step beneath Gareth Southgate's senior international squad, before going on to become the fourth-youngest player to score for England U21s, capping a fine Three Lions performance and 5-1 win.

Gray's introduction by coach Lee Carsley came in midfield, the position many - including great uncle Eddie Gray - believe is the 18-year-old's best role and where his future lies in the game. Since October last year, Gray has predominantly featured at right-back in Daniel Farke's promotion-chasing Leeds side, a function the teenager is more than happy to carry out as long as it means he gets to spend time on the pitch.

With England, he has played interchangeably at right-back and central midfield, although due to the briefness of his cameo in Baku, it remains to be seen whether Carsley will prioritise using Gray as a midfielder or full-back, as has been the case at younger age groups.

In his role as co-commentator, James said: "So many players nowadays are multiple position. There was a time you were considered a utility player and arguably lower down the pecking order.

"As we've seen in Premier League football and international football, John Stones is the best example, Archie Gray following that mold. Hopefully for him, his future is playing for England's senior national team in different positions," James added, comparing the Leeds teen's tactical flexibility to that of Pep Guardiola pawn Stones.