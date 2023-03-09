Ex-Club Brugge and Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder was among the Whites options to replace Jesse Marsch as Leeds head coach following Marsch’s sacking at the start of last month. Dutch coach Schreuder was present at Elland Road for last month’s 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester United but was then ruled out of contention at the start of the new week.

The Belgian champions are on the hunt for a new boss after sacking Scott Parker following just 12 games in charge. Parker was dismissed after Tuesday night’s 5-1 hammering at Benfica in the Champions League, hot on the heels of Friday’s 3-0 league loss at Oostende.

A report from HLN claims that Brugge have already been in contact with Schreuder but that the 50-year-old may wait until the end of the season before possibly taking up the post for a second time. The report claims: “In the search for a new trainer, Club initially turned to Alfred Schreuder. The negotiations went smoothly from the start. Schreuder comes from a difficult period at Ajax and was not eager to join Club now. It makes more sense for him to wait until summer. Moreover, Schreuder wanted a contract for a longer period. Club, however, saw it differently. The Dutchman then made it clear that he does not want to take on the challenge (for the time being?).”