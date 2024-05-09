Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Championship play-offs get underway when Leeds United face Norwich City on Sunday

It's fair to say none of the Championship's final top six ended the season in especially scintillating form. Leicester City were the strongest of the bunch and they eventually did enough to finish the campaign as champions, while the two wins Ipswich Town picked up over the final week of the campaign were enough to take them up automatically as well.

Leeds United stumbled at the final hurdle to ensure they had to settle for a spot in the play-offs and they'll be competing for the final spot available in next season's Premier League alongside Southampton, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion. The play-offs get underway this weekend with Leeds travelling to face Norwich for the first leg of their semi-final, while the Saints and the Baggies will go head to head shortly.

But, does any team enter the play-offs in form? We take a look at the recent performances and results of those competing to win promotion at Wembley Stadium later this month.

Leeds United

Last six: P:6 W:1 D: 1 L: 4 Pts: 4

Leeds were top of the table going into the March international break having won 12 of their 13 games since the turn of the year. But that run came to an end on April 6 as the Whites were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City at the CBS Arena.

A frustrating draw came at home to Sunderland before Blackburn Rovers inflicted a first home defeat of the season. The Whites bounced back well and looked to give themselves hope by beating Middlesbrough 4-3 at the Riverside Stadium in what was an entertaining clash to say the very least.

But they couldn't build on it as their composure appeared to desert them in the penultimate game of the season. Farke's side lost 4-0 at struggling QPR at Loftus Road and the loss to Southampton on the final day of the season brought the curtain down on their hopes of a top two finish.

Southampton

Last six: P:6 W:3 D:0 L:3 Pts: 9

The Saints enter the play-offs on the back of a win, at least. Russell Martin's side were determined to get the upper hand over Leeds last weekend and they managed to dent the Whites and bag a 2-1 win.

Keep up to date with all the latest Leeds United headlines, with the free Yorkshire Evening News - Leeds United newsletter. However, that was the south coast club's first win in four, having lost to Stoke City, Leicester and Cardiff City before then in a run that ended the club's hopes of claiming a top two spot. Home wins over Watford and Preston North End came on the back of Easter and the Saints will certainly fancy their chances of doing the business against West Brom at St Mary's next week.

Southampton have been up and down to say the least since their 25-game unbeaten run came to an end in February, but they have shown they can put form together and they'll hope to do so when it counts this month.

West Brom

Last six:P:6 W:2 D:1 L:3 Pts: 7

The Baggies have held fifth spot for much of the season, despite struggling to string more than two wins together over the course of the campaign. However, their form over the final weeks left them in danger of missing out on the play-offs entirely on the final day.

Fortunately for the West Midlands outfit, they managed to record a 3-0 win over Preston at The Hawthorns to leapfrog Norwich and secure fifth spot. A 3-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday had set alarm bells ringing the previous week, though, while defeats against Sunderland and Leicester before then had them panicked.

Norwich

Last six: P:6 W:2 D:3 L:1 Pts: 9

The Canaries had a strong second half of the season to climb from midtable into play-off contention and David Wagner will certainly be happy with how his side climbed the table over the final couple of months, but it's hard to say that they ended the season well.

Norwich picked up a win over bitter rivals Ipswich on April 6, but a draw at strugglers Sheffield Wednesday followed before a late goal from Gabriel Sara was required to beat out of form Preston. Home draws against Bristol City and Swansea City took Norwich into their final day clash with Birmingham City with a degree of jeopardy.