I'm chucking things very far ahead but, from a purely broadcasting point of view, it's set up nicely for that final game of the season between Leeds United and Southampton at Elland Road. That could be an absolute winner takes all or buster.

The three best teams are in the three top positions which I think is understandable. But they have all shown a fallibility at certain points and this week we saw Southampton beaten at Bristol City and Leeds doing their thing by winning at Swansea.

I suppose the debate that comes with this is Leeds now being a team to be chased rather than chasing. If it's going to be between them and Southampton duking it out for that second spot then great. If Leeds can handle that type of pressure and hopefully for them keep fingers crossed over Southampton's results then it is going to look very rosy indeed. But there's still a long way to go and leaders Leicester City have shown everyone else how it's done.

'PHENOMENAL': Seventeen-year-old Leeds United star Archie Gray in his displays at right back. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds are now doing all they can do which is take care of themselves and hope that someone else slips up. That's what they have done and that's what's happened this week which got them into second but by the end of this weekend it could all be slightly different.

Leeds have just got to keep up the unbelievable work that they are doing and I think that the squad is being used as a whole. Everyone seems to step up, even when you think about potentially forgotten men in the likes of Willy Gnonto coming in and doing a job.

Patrick Bamford came back into the side and did a job and I felt for him in unfortunately missing the game the other night. But there's a lot to like about what's going on at Leeds and a lot to be very, very excited about I think if that's safe to say.

But it's no two horse race between Leeds and Southampton as we saw Ipswich get back to it with their midweek win at Millwall. You got the sense that their late equaliser last weekend might give them a bit of a platform and it proved exactly that. There's absolutely no write off there.

There's is a slightly different conundrum because of how well they've done but they are still a newly-promoted League One side going up against real Premier League power and money, et cetera. I still think what they have done given where they are is phenomenal but do not write them off at all. They are hot on the heels.

Daniel Farke's team now have ten more points than Marcelo Bielsa's title winners at the same stage of the season although Bielsa's team then won 12 of their last 14. The debate in comparing the two teams is there to be had but the conclusion only comes at the end of the season. If Leeds do all of this wonderful work and don't get promoted, I'm not saying it won't be for anything.

But right now it should be rightly second to what Marcelo did. Marcelo did what so many men had attempted to do as in getting Leeds back into the Premier League league and did it in style, in a really engaging way, which I think really invigorated the fan base. It really brought everyone back on board after a very fallow period.

I think you can say that as a work in progress, it's as good a job at this moment in time but the only way it becomes categorically as good a job or a better job is if they go up. We love it at Sky and we are putting season stats up with such and such being here at this point. Burnley looked to be home and hosed for such a long period of time but the points return is a different one this season.

Sometimes a comparison doesn't really tell you anything. This time it tells you there's a very, very good section of teams and there's a section of teams that are not in the same kind of financial league which is fair enough. That's how this league pans out. But I think there's so much to like about what Daniel has done.

There's so much to be very, very positive about but I think even Daniel would say that he wants to be judged as the man that took Leeds United back into the Premier League, not on having this many points more than Marcelo Bielsa at this stage of the season. He knows that the only thing that matters to him fundamentally at the end of the season is whether you've climbed back up into the Premier League.

Leeds go to Plymouth for a lunchtime kick-off today and the wonderful thing with 'must win' games is that normally 'must wins' are the ones that you look at, at the bottom end of the table. But this is a must win for the most positive of reasons as they've got to keep up the pace on Southampton who will have been in action last night at West Brom.

From a Leeds point of view, hopefully that will have gone the way they wanted it to for them and then they've got to go do their job in an early kick off at Plymouth. It's going to be a real test of how they hold their nerve, their ability to perform under pressure and the weight of expectation under the wonderful position that they've put themselves in. I for one am fascinated to see how they handle the pressure, how the manager handles the team and what this race potentially for second spot really does look like.

Leeds eventually got the job done at Plymouth after extra time in the FA Cup clash at the start of this month but Plymouth are a good team, a good footballing team. They are not ones to be taken lightly by any stretch of imagination.

It's another test. The fact that Leeds have obviously done the business at Plymouth in recent weeks - even though at that stage of the game the big hitters came on and turned the screw - shows what they are capable of against this side.

Without sounding condescending whatsoever, Plymouth are doing a cracking job of getting themselves back in the Championship and consolidated. They'll be looking at the Leeds game for more vital points to reaffirm themselves in the Championship. It's nicely balanced.

Obviously it's a trek for the supporters involved but it's nicely balanced and I think it will be a good test. But as we've said all along, any team with aspirations of promotion has to make sure these games are boxed off, won and sorted.

In terms of team selection, I think if the team is defending well and attacking well then I think it would be harsh to change it at this stage of the season. You have got the games in your legs and you want the consistency of results and performance and selection which Daniel has got.

There was that slight frustration with Patrick missing out at Swansea but players like Willy stepped in to show exactly what he can do and remind everyone of what he can do. At right back there is a proper specialist in the position in Connor Roberts waiting in the wings but the form of Archie Gray has been phenomenal really. I would keep it as is but Daniel will know the makeup of the squad. He'll know the emotional state of the squad and what he needs to do is make sure that everyone is very, very hungry because each and every game is so very, very important.