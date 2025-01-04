Forgotten Leeds United man returns to squad amid exit speculation as Patrick Bamford and Pascal Struijk miss out
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Whites’ boss has included Joe Gelhardt in his matchday squad, along with injury doubt Sam Byram, who was substituted at half-time on New Year’s Day.
Gelhardt’s presence is his first in a Leeds matchday group since facing Bristol City on October 26, when he was an unused substitute. The 22-year-old is expected to leave Elland Road on loan this month after just two league appearances and nine minutes of Championship action this term.
Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, drops out of the travelling pack due to a hamstring injury.
Club captain Ethan Ampadu returns to the starting lineup after being rested from the start against Blackburn Rovers last time out. He replaces Pascal Struijk who misses out entirely with an ankle problem, but has travelled with the squad suggesting his issue is not too severe.
Jayden Bogle is also deemed fit to start after being withdrawn with a dead leg during the 1-1 draw on New Year’s Day.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Wöber, Tanaka, Rothwell, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe
Subs: Darlow, Debayo, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Byram, Joseph, Ramazani, Gnonto, Gelhardt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.