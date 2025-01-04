Forgotten Leeds United man returns to squad amid exit speculation as Patrick Bamford and Pascal Struijk miss out

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 4th Jan 2025, 14:01 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2025, 14:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has named his starting XI and substitutes to face Hull City in the Championship this afternoon with one notable absentee.

The Whites’ boss has included Joe Gelhardt in his matchday squad, along with injury doubt Sam Byram, who was substituted at half-time on New Year’s Day.

Gelhardt’s presence is his first in a Leeds matchday group since facing Bristol City on October 26, when he was an unused substitute. The 22-year-old is expected to leave Elland Road on loan this month after just two league appearances and nine minutes of Championship action this term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, drops out of the travelling pack due to a hamstring injury.

Club captain Ethan Ampadu returns to the starting lineup after being rested from the start against Blackburn Rovers last time out. He replaces Pascal Struijk who misses out entirely with an ankle problem, but has travelled with the squad suggesting his issue is not too severe.

Jayden Bogle is also deemed fit to start after being withdrawn with a dead leg during the 1-1 draw on New Year’s Day.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Wöber, Tanaka, Rothwell, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe

Subs: Darlow, Debayo, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Byram, Joseph, Ramazani, Gnonto, Gelhardt

Related topics:Patrick BamfordJoe GelhardtChampionship

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice