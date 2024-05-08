Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spanish forward Mujica is said to have flown to the Gulf state ahead of completing a medical and putting pen to paper on a switch from Portuguese outfit Arouca.

Mujica left Elland Road in 2021 without a single senior appearance to his name after signing for the club in 2019. The striker, now 25, failed to settle in England and was sent on loan to Extremadura, Villarreal B, Real Oviedo and Las Palmas in Spain before joining the latter in a permanent switch.

This season, though, Mujica has come of age in Portugal's top flight scoring 23 goals across all competitions over 36 appearances. Over the past two years, Mujica has been provincial club Arouca's star man and subsequently attracted interest from clubs abroad, including those in the lucrative Gulf region of the Middle East.

Qatar Stars League champions Al-Sadd are reportedly set to part with £8.5 million for Mujica's services, in accordance with the reported release clause in the player's Arouca contract.