Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United captain Sol Bamba has died at 39 years of age.

Tributes are pouring in for ex-Leeds United captain Sol Bamba who has passed away at 39 years of age.

Bamba, who overcame non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021, had been working at Turkish club Adanaspor who announced the tragic news late on Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the club read: “Our Technical Director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the Manisa Football Club match played yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community.”

Leeds United were quick to pay their tributes to a player hailed as one of the nicest people in football. A statement from the Whites read: “Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of former captain Sol Bamba at the age of 39.

“Starting his career at Paris Saint-Germain, Bamba initially arrived at Elland Road on loan from Italian outfit Palermo, after previous spells at Dunfermline Athletic, Hibernian, Leicester City and Trabzonspor.

“He made his Whites debut against Huddersfield Town, in a 2-1 away victory in January 2015 and went on to score his first goal for the club in a 3-0 away victory at Fulham two months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After making 19 appearances for Leeds during his loan spell in the second half of the 2014/15 campaign, Bamba’s move was made permanent and he was made captain of the club ahead of the 2015/16 season by then head coach Uwe Rosler.

“The defender would go on to make 37 appearances as skipper during the 2015/16 campaign in all competitions, scoring four goals. He left Leeds at the start of the following season and moved to Cardiff City, where he would enjoy a five-year spell, before finishing his career at Middlesbrough.

“Bamba also won 46 caps for his country, the Ivory Coast, scoring one goal. Following his playing career, Bamba went into coaching and was assistant manager at Cardiff, prior to his most recent role as technical director at Adanaspor.

“One of the nicest people in football, the thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with Sol’s family and friends at this tragic time. Rest in peace Sol, you will forever be in our hearts.”