'Forever' - Crysencio Summerville's Leeds United hope, Whites vow and personal future stance

Young winger Crysencio Summerville has declared his Leeds United wish and stance on his future following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:43 BST

Summerville made a particularly big impact during the Autumn of the 2022-23 campaign following his first team breakthrough, netting in four games in succession including a late winner at Liverpool on the eve of his 21st birthday.

For Summerville and Leeds, the season ultimately ended with relegation to the Championship, from which the Dutch winger has outlined his wish that Leeds can bounce back from as quickly as possible.

Summerville is now away with the Netherlands under-21s squad for the under-21s Euros in Georgia and Romania which he says will remain his sole focus until the tournament is over, after which he will assess his future. The winger also vowed that the memory of his Anfield winner will stay with him forever.

NEVER FORGET: Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, centre, celebrates his 89th-minute winner on the eve of his 21st birthday in October's Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.
NEVER FORGET: Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, centre, celebrates his 89th-minute winner on the eve of his 21st birthday in October's Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

"I see and read some things here and there, but I focus on this tournament,” said Summerville to Dutch outlet NOS about his future. "I also deliberately asked my agent not to give me that information until after the European Championship. We can win a prize, we will see the rest later."

Reflecting on last season and his 21st birthday eve winner, Summerville said: “That moment will stay with me forever. I turned 21 a few hours after that goal: that was the best birthday I could wish for. I hope we return to the Premier League as soon as possible."

