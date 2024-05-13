Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ex-Leeds player has fired a big warning to the Whites ahead of Thursday night’s second leg.

Former Leeds United defender Leigh Bromby has issued a big Whites warning with Norwich City insight for Thursday’s Championship play-offs semi-final second leg.

Bromby ended his career with Leeds as part of a four-year spell from 2009 until 2013, during which time he helped the Whites to promotion to the Championship as 2010 League One runners-up.

Fourteen years later, United’s quest for promotion to the Premier League now rests on the play-offs for which Bromby says another of his former sides in Norwich will definitely be better prepared.

A strong second half of the season allowed David Wagner’s Canaries to climb into the division’s sixth and final play-off place whereas third-placed finishers Leeds just missed out on automatic promotion after taking just four points from a last possible 18.

That, says Bromby, presents two totally different types of psychology. Bromby, who spent a short part of his career on loan at Norwich, also says the Canaries were the best team to visit Elland Road during the regular season and that Thursday night’s visitors will benefit from the play-offs experience within their management ranks.

Boss Wagner and coaches Narcis Pelach, Christoph Buhler, Paul Clements and Andrew Hughes - himself a former White - all have experience of the play-offs.

"Norwich were the best team I've seen at Elland Road this season, so they'll have confidence," said Bromby to BBC Radio Norfolk, as quoted by the Pink Un.

"They'll also have confidence because David Wagner's been promoted to the play-offs before. You've got Narcis, who's got that experience at Huddersfield Town in the play-offs, and you've got Paul Clements as well within the ranks.

"I know for a fact that Norwich will be well-prepped, because I know the manager, the coaches, Narcis, Christoph and Hughesy. They'll be the most well-prepped team in the play-offs, probably alongside Carlos (Corberan with West Brom) as well.

"I was at Huddersfield Town when David was there, and [that experience] is huge. I remember some of the things he worked through last time. It's two games and he used it as four halves and things like that."

“I'm not sure whether many of the Leeds players have been through the play-offs or experienced that. Being an ex-player who's been through them, it is such a difficult place to be. When you're in the chase for the top two all season, to then go into the play-offs is a disappointment.

"The feeling in the Norwich camp will be different. They'll feel like they've achieved something getting into the play-offs, whereas Leeds are in that moment where they probably feel it's disappointment.