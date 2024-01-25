The latest Deloitte Money League has been released and Leeds United remain inside the top 30. The list ranks the world's elite clubs based on last season's revenue and while the Whites slipped out of the Premier League after three years in the top flight, they managed to make more money than most.

Real Madrid top the pile, leapfrogging Manchester City with a revenue of £723m, and they sit above a who's who of Europe's biggest and best outfits. Leeds United may find themselves fighting for the right to reclaim their spot at English football's top table, but their presence on this list shows the potential they possess.