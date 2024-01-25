Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Football Money League: Where Leeds United rank compared to Newcastle United, Everton, AC Milan and others

A look at the 2024 Deloitte Money League as Leeds United remain in the top 30 despite their Premier League relegation

By Will Jackson
Published 25th Jan 2024, 17:42 GMT

The latest Deloitte Money League has been released and Leeds United remain inside the top 30. The list ranks the world's elite clubs based on last season's revenue and while the Whites slipped out of the Premier League after three years in the top flight, they managed to make more money than most.

Real Madrid top the pile, leapfrogging Manchester City with a revenue of £723m, and they sit above a who's who of Europe's biggest and best outfits. Leeds United may find themselves fighting for the right to reclaim their spot at English football's top table, but their presence on this list shows the potential they possess.

So where do Leeds rank in the Deloitte Money League? Scroll down to find out.

2022-23 revenue: £723m

1. 1 - Real Madrid

2022-23 revenue: £723m

Photo Sales
2022-23 revenue: £718.2m

2. 2 - Manchester City

2022-23 revenue: £718.2m

Photo Sales
2022-23 revenue: £697.2m

3. 3 - PSG

2022-23 revenue: £697.2m

Photo Sales
2022-23 revenue: £695.8m

4. 4 - Barcelona

2022-23 revenue: £695.8m

Photo Sales
2022-23 revenue: £648.5m

5. 5 - Manchester United

2022-23 revenue: £648.5m

Photo Sales
2022-23 revenue: £647m

6. 6 - Bayern Munich

2022-23 revenue: £647m

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page