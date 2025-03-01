Football lawmakers IFAB (International Football Association Board) have voted to penalise teams whose timewasting ploys include goalkeepers holding onto the ball for longer than the six seconds currently allowed.

Leeds United's Championship bugbear of time-wasting has been addressed by IFAB with a rule change to come into force from 1 July, 2025.

"After trials have shown a major positive impact where goalkeepers have been holding onto the ball for too long, The IFAB has unanimously decided to amend Law 12.2 (Indirect free kick)," a statement from the organisation read. "The amendment means that if a goalkeeper holds the ball for longer than eight seconds (with the referee using a visual five-second countdown), the referee will award a corner kick to the opposing team (rather than the current indirect free kick for more than six seconds)."

The existing rule which theoretically awards an indirect free-kick to the opposing team, is loosely and very rarely enforced by match officials, giving goalkeepers license to hold onto the ball for an extended period of time in order to run down the clock.

It is something which has routinely been on display at Elland Road this season and last as visiting teams, either content with a draw or leading, have attempted to slow the tempo by eating up precious seconds with the ball in the goalkeeper's clutches.

"The explanation when every goal-kick or free-kick lasts 30 or 40 seconds and he (the referee) doesn't give yellow cards is we add this at the end of the game but it always breaks the rhythm," manager Daniel Farke is quoted as saying last year.

"You're trying to build pressure. It's so much more difficult to create chances when it's always a stop-and-go game.

"I don't like it as a supporter because I think it's ugly to watch.

"I would love it if the officials would encourage the lads to play more football instead of always just time-wasting," he added.

The new rule will be in force for the beginning of the 2025/26 season.