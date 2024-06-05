Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A football fan from York has been given a three-year Football Banning Order and suspended prison sentence after 'intentionally strangling' a female steward at Leeds United's fixture versus Nottingham Forest during the 2022/23 season.

Carl O’Brien of Lea Way, York, was charged with intentional strangulation after putting his hand around the throat of the woman and squeezing as supporters were leaving Elland Road on April 4, 2023. The victim is said to have suffered minor injuries from the incident but was able to identify O'Brien which led to a swift arrest.

In addition to a three-year banning order from stadiums in England, the 51-year-old has also been given a suspended prison sentence of 20 months, fined £187 and must complete 120 hours on unpaid work.

Chief Superintendent Russell Hughes said following O'Brien's sentencing: "Violence of any kind against match stewards is absolutely not tolerated.

"As a result of his actions, O’Brien has now been banned from attending any football fixture.

“We work closely with Leeds United and visiting clubs to fully investigate any offences committed and we will also take robust action against those responsible, including seeking Football Banning Orders against them.