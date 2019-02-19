Football Association closes investigation into 'Spygate' after EFL fines Leeds United £200,000

The Football Association has closed its investigation into ‘Spygate’ after the EFL punished Leeds United with a £200,000 fine.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa and the scout at the centre of the controversy have received formal warnings from the FA but will face no additions sanctions.

The FA joined the EFL in investigating the dispute which arose after a member of Bielsa’s staff was spoken to by police outside Derby County’s training ground last month.

The EFL brought its own probe to a close last night by imposing a heavy fine on Leeds and the FA intends to take no further action.

Bielsa and the scout, who the FA described as a “club video analyst”, were both interviewed by the governing body in London as part of its inquiry.

An FA spokesperson said: “The FA worked closely with the EFL during the investigation into Leeds United observing opponent training sessions and the FA notes the League’s decision to charge Leeds for a breach of its competition rules.

“The FA has on this occasion decided to conclude this matter by issuing formal warnings against Leeds United, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa and a club video analyst.

“Notwithstanding the FA’s decision on this occasion, the FA will take appropriate action should further evidence of this nature come to light in the future.”