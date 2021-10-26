Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips reacts during defeat to Arsenal. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

@footballlufc Another game where we only play for 45mins. Really shows how much we miss bamford. Not just his goals but how he brings rest of players into attack #lufc

@sniffer71 What's happened to the team that played the 1st half, that's disappointing #lufc

@sazzybm The London curse strikes again! #LUFC

@RippersM Unfortunately, at the moment we seem to concede soft/unlucky goals in every single game, couple that with our seeming inability to score from any of the chances we create results in a very real, very concerning situation. #LUFC

@shergar81 Well played Cody Drameh - can be proud of that debut #lufc

@leedeetee None of us actually expected to win this, did we? I mean, we've played them 19 times since we won the league and only won 4. Sure it's a bit disappointing but beat Norwich on Saturday and everything's rosy. #lufc

@CJM_LUFC Reminded me of the other Arsenal cup game few years back. Good first half and let it go in the second. Was a opportunity to take but in overall not too fussed of the outcome. Only fussed about the goals we conceded #LUFC

@sionbach23 Meh....did enough in that first half to get a goal, but again, didn't make the most of it when on top. Then conceded two terrible goals #lufc

@Markford64LUFC #lufc Usual flying off the handle response from large numbers of our 'fans' who can't handle it all. It's a long season, not just one game, which was actually a cup game in case some of you didn't realise.