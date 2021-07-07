Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson. Pic: Getty

Grayson's former club travel to face the Cod Army later this month on July 30 as the two sides play out their final preparations for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa s side have already begun their pre-season training and have lined up games against local side Guiseley (July 27) and Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers (July 28).

League One Fleetwood will provide a competitive test ahead of the new Premier League season which begins on August 14 for Leeds against arch rivals Manchester United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grayson and Leeds' director of football Victor Orta put together the plan for the friendly, with some input from Bielsa.

“It’s between me and the secretary – I’ll say what sort of level I want to be playing but I’ll also be speaking to other managers," Grayson said.

"Sometimes you’re just contacted by the clubs. You do a lot of work yourself using your contacts. I was dealing with Victor Orta, who is the sporting director at Leeds.

“I’m not sure about Mr Bielsa but he did have an input into it. There are certain things we have agreed will happen in the game, which may not be what you have seen previously but you’ll have to wait and see. It’s nothing major, but it’s something they asked us if we would be happy to do and we’ve agreed to it.”

Grayson anticipates a special occasion with fans expected to now play a role following the announcement that government imposed Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted on July 19.

Fleetwood say an initial allocation of 1,400 will be given to the Whites for the game with a sellout crowd now a possibility at Highbury.

"We had the opportunity to play some other decent teams the week we have Leeds and Huddersfield," he said.

“If we’re going to be playing Leeds on the Friday a week before we’re starting the season, you’d like to think we’ll have a full house and a cracking atmosphere, if it’s allowed.

“It would be great for the players and everyone connected with this football club to have such a big, fantastic team here.