Five reasons why long term Leeds United forecast is positive and Aston Villa prediction

Fourteenth-placed Leeds have won just two of their last 16 games and the Whites are just short of 3-1 at a best-priced 29-10 to take a victory from Friday night’s 11th-placed Premier League hosts Villa who are odds-on with some firms and no bigger than 21-20. The draw is on offer at 27-10 and a 1-1 stalemate is the market leader in the correct score market at 33-5.

But 1-0, 2-1 and 2-0 wins for Villa are next at 43-5, 44-5 and 11-1 respectively whilst Leeds can be backed at 14-1 to triumph 1-0 and 29-2 to win 2-1. A 2-2 draw is also on offer at 29-2 with a goalless draw at 27-2. Villa players dominate the first scorer market in which United's Rodrigo is third-favourite at 13-2 and behind market leaders Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins (both 11-2). United’s fit again Patrick Bamford is next at 15-2, followed by Villa trio Philippe Countinho (8s), Leon Bailey (17-2) and Emiliano Buendia (17-2). United's Joe Gelhardt is next at 10 followed by Villa's Jacob Ramsey and then rapidly rising Whites star Willy Gnonto who are both 11s.

Leeds, though, are expected to pick up enough points in the long run to survive their third season back in the Premier League. Five teams are still rated more likely to be relegated than the Whites who are 9-2 for the drop. Bournemouth (4-9) and Southampton (4-6) are both odds on whilst Everton are now predicted to go down as third favourites at 5-4. Nottingham Forest, at 11-8, are predicted to survive by the skin of their teeth behind Wolves (2-1) – after which there is a reasonably big gap in the market to Leeds.

MAIN THREAT: Record signing Rodrigo for Leeds United at Aston Villa. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.