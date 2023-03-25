Mateo Joseph

The England Under-20 forward has scored 16 goals in 19 appearances for the development squad this season, as well as making his senior bow in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League.

He recently earned a first youth international call-up ahead of the Under-20 World Cup later this year.

Leeds United's Mateo Joseph celebrates their side's second goal of the game, scored by team-mate Sonny Perkins (hidden) during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Sunday January 8, 2023.

Sonny Perkins

Signed in the summer from West Ham United, Perkins hit the ground running at the beginning of the campaign with a scoring run for club and country spanning nine consecutive games.

The youngster’s hot streak did cool during the middle portion of the season but recently Perkins has once again found the back of the net.

Darko Gyabi

Another summer signing, Darko Gyabi has, much like Joseph and Perkins, made his senior debut during 2022/23 on account of his impressive displays in central midfield for the Under-21s.

Recently named England Under-19s captain, Gyabi is a commanding presence in the No. 6 or No. 8 position for Paco Gallardo’s side.

Jeremiah Mullen

Teenage centre-back Jeremiah Mullen has been one of the standouts for the youngsters this term with domineering defensive displays. The 18-year-old has been recognised by Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill and this month made his debut for the Young Team at youth international level.

Leeds’ Under-21s are on course for the title this season and boast the second-best defence in Premier League 2 Division 2, with Mullen playing almost all of the Whites’ available fixtures.

Charlie Allen

Tricky and versatile, Allen has impressed with solid attacking performances this season. He has been used as a No. 10, on either flank and even at left-back on occasion as Leeds vie for an immediate return to PL2 Division 1.