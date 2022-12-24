Five Leeds United players guaranteed a spot in side after January transfer window

Here, we run though the players that could be considered near enough guaranteed starters whatever happens in the January transfer window.

GK – Illan Meslier

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meslier has been United’s clear first choice keeper ever since being handed his opportunity upon Kiko Casilla’s ban. Leeds brought in Joel Robles to add extra competition and Meslier is not yet bombproof but the keeper is a hugely exciting talent with the potential for such more at still only 22 years old.

TOP OF THE LIST: Leeds United's impressive USA international midfielder Tyler Adams. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

CDM – Tyler Adams

It’s hard to label any of United’s defenders as ‘guaranteed’ starters given the competition for places with Rasmus Kristensen being challenged by Luke Ayling and increasingly also Cody Drameh for the first choice right back berth. Pascal Sruijk is holding down the left back spot but Junior Firpo will be looking to reclaim it and in any case the left back position is one that Leeds are likely to look at in the January window. Either way, Struijk’s natural position is centre-back and that then leaves a four-man battle for two centre-back spots between Struijk, Robin Koch, captain Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente although Ayling can play as a centre-back too. Koch looks the best of that quartet at present and it remains to be seen what emerges as the first choice centre-back axis if and when Struijk moves over. But just ahead of the back line there can be no doubts now that Adams is pretty much the first name on the Whites team sheet. The 23-year-old impressed enormously in playing every minute of all four of the USA’s games at the World Cup and Leeds have landed another gem by signing him last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CM – Marc Roca

It remains to be seen whether Whites boss Jesse Marsch sticks with his trusty 4-2-2-2 system or alters more towards the 4-3-3 seen in the mid-season friendlies. But either way, summer signing Roca would almost certainly be expected to start given his strong start as a Leeds player following his arrival. Roca and Adams work well together and Roca has been mentioned as possible for future Spain squads by new boss Luis de la Fuente.

Advertisement Hide Ad

AM – Brenden Aaronson

Leeds have pretty decent competition for places both out wide and in the no 10 role. But despite the various options it’s pretty hard to envisage summer signing Aaronson not being in the side be it out wide, on either flank, or at no 10. He’s even played upfront in a front three in the mid-season friendlies. At recent progress, rapidly rising 21-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville looks well on his way to becoming a regular starter whilst Luis Sinisterra was not bought to sit on the bench and will be eyeing lift off in the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

AM/ST – Rodrigo