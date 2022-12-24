Five Leeds United players guaranteed a spot in side after January transfer window
The January transfer window is nearly upon us and there are some areas of the Leeds United side that are less concern than others.
Here, we run though the players that could be considered near enough guaranteed starters whatever happens in the January transfer window.
GK – Illan Meslier
Meslier has been United’s clear first choice keeper ever since being handed his opportunity upon Kiko Casilla’s ban. Leeds brought in Joel Robles to add extra competition and Meslier is not yet bombproof but the keeper is a hugely exciting talent with the potential for such more at still only 22 years old.
CDM – Tyler Adams
It’s hard to label any of United’s defenders as ‘guaranteed’ starters given the competition for places with Rasmus Kristensen being challenged by Luke Ayling and increasingly also Cody Drameh for the first choice right back berth. Pascal Sruijk is holding down the left back spot but Junior Firpo will be looking to reclaim it and in any case the left back position is one that Leeds are likely to look at in the January window. Either way, Struijk’s natural position is centre-back and that then leaves a four-man battle for two centre-back spots between Struijk, Robin Koch, captain Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente although Ayling can play as a centre-back too. Koch looks the best of that quartet at present and it remains to be seen what emerges as the first choice centre-back axis if and when Struijk moves over. But just ahead of the back line there can be no doubts now that Adams is pretty much the first name on the Whites team sheet. The 23-year-old impressed enormously in playing every minute of all four of the USA’s games at the World Cup and Leeds have landed another gem by signing him last summer.
CM – Marc Roca
It remains to be seen whether Whites boss Jesse Marsch sticks with his trusty 4-2-2-2 system or alters more towards the 4-3-3 seen in the mid-season friendlies. But either way, summer signing Roca would almost certainly be expected to start given his strong start as a Leeds player following his arrival. Roca and Adams work well together and Roca has been mentioned as possible for future Spain squads by new boss Luis de la Fuente.
AM – Brenden Aaronson
Leeds have pretty decent competition for places both out wide and in the no 10 role. But despite the various options it’s pretty hard to envisage summer signing Aaronson not being in the side be it out wide, on either flank, or at no 10. He’s even played upfront in a front three in the mid-season friendlies. At recent progress, rapidly rising 21-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville looks well on his way to becoming a regular starter whilst Luis Sinisterra was not bought to sit on the bench and will be eyeing lift off in the second half of the season.
AM/ST – Rodrigo
It’s no secret that Leeds tried to sign a striker in the summer window, or that they will be looking at the possibility of trying again in January. But it’s hard to knock Rodrigo’s return so far this season of nine goals which has him sat joint fourth in the Premier League top scorer charts. Another forward option looks a must for Leeds given Patrick Bamford’s recent injury issues but, at present, you couldn’t leave Rodrigo out and he can play as a no 9 or no 10.