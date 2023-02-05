Five Leeds United changes at Nottingham Forest but new signings on the bench

Whites boss Jesse Marsch has made five changes to the side that lined up in last weekend’s FA Cup clash at Accrington Stanley as Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Tyler Adams and Willy Gnonto all start. Rutter, who lined up at Accrington, drops to the bench along with Rasmus Kristensen, Junior Firpo and Sam Greenwood whilst Robin Koch misses out through suspension.

McKennie joined Leeds from Juventus on the eve of transfer deadline day on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent switch for around £30m in the summer. But the 24-year-old starts out on the bench as Whites boss Jesse Marsch starts the fit again Adams, Marc Roca and Jack Harrison.

The club’s new record signing Rutter made his debut when starting last weekend’s Accrington cup clash in which he played 76 minutes but Rutter is also among the substitutes as Patrick Bamford, Luis Sinisterra and the back from suspension Willy Gnonto form the front line. Gnonto effectively replaces Rutter in attack whilst both Bamford and Sinisterra make their first league starts since October upon being back fit after injuries.

Whites captain Cooper also returns from injury to start and takes the place of the suspended Koch whilst Struijk takes over from Firpo at left back as Ayling replaces Kristensen on the other side of the defence. Adams also replaces Greenwood in the middle of the park.Adams, Cooper, Struijk and also Crysencio Summerville all missed last weekend’s cup clash due to recent injuries but the quartet all returned to training this week. But Summerville is also named among the substitutes by Whites boss Marsch who will be without top scorer Rodrigo for the next two months,

Rodrigo suffered ankle bone and ligament damage in the victory at Accrington and had already been ruled out for the next two months, joining Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas on the sidelines in addition to young forward Sonny Perkins who also picked up an ankle injury at Accrington.Koch serves a one game-ban for today’s contest having picked up five bookings which has led to Marsch altering his defence. Gnonto, though, returns from suspension having been forced to miss the win at Accrington due to picking up two yellow cards in the FA Cup.

Boss Steve Cooper has made four changes to the Forest side that started Wednesday night's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Manchester United. New signings Keylor Navas and Danilo both start for their Forest full league debuts whilst Morgan Gibbs-White and former Leeds striker Chris Wood also both come into the XI. Keeper Wayne Hennessey, Emmanuel Dennis, Gustavo Scarpa and Sam Surridge drop out.

Nottingham Forest: Navas, Mangala, Williams, Gibbs-White, McKenna, Lodi, Johnson, Danilo, Freuler, Boly, Wood, Subs: Hennessey, Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Colback, Scarpa, Lingard, Ayew, Surridge.

CHECKING IN: New Leeds United signing Weston McKennie. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.